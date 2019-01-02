Police, Crime Stoppers look for suspect in Circle K robbery

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city's Southeast Side.

The robbery occurred Dec. 13 at a Circle K convenience store located in the 4700 block of Pecan Valley Drive, not far from East Southcross.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) walked up to the counter and demanded money from the store clerk. Police said the suspect told the clerk he possessed a gun, but that he never actually displayed it. The suspect then fled the location on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

