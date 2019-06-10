Police: Dope deal ends with gunfire after buyer tries to pay with counterfeit cash

Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a dope deal ended in gunfire early Saturday morning.

The victim called 911 and reported that two men whom he had intended on selling drugs to tried to pay with counterfeit cash and that an argument ensued in the 1300 block of Rigsby Avenue. During the argument, one of the suspects pulled out an AR-15 and began to shoot, preliminary information from police states.

No one was injured, however, police said several cars were hit by gunfire.

Police are searching for the triggerman.

