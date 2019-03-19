Police: Driver goes around barricades, gets hit by train

A man was taken to University Hospital after he drove around barricades to beat a train, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of South San Marcos on Monday.

Police say there were two trains coming from opposite directions. The crossing arms were down but the driver decided to go around them, according to police.

"He thought he could beat one of the trains and he didn't see the other train approaching from the opposite direction," said police on scene. The man was able to crawl out of the vehicle after it was hit, according to police.

The extent of his injuries is unknown but police say he was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital.

