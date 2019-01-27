Police: Driver shot while stopped at intersection says he doesn't know suspects

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two men who police said were involved in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital late Friday night.

Police said two men in a tan vehicle pulled up next to a Jeep at the intersection of Alamo Parkway and Culebra Road when one of the men in the tan vehicle pulled out a gun and opened fire on the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep was shot in the abdomen, but he was able to drive himself to a nearby Circle K at 11003 Culebra Road to ask for help.

The gunmen are at large, and the victim was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

The victim told police he does not know the suspects.

