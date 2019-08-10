Police: Drunken driver hits house, drives off, is later arrested

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A driver was arrested Saturday after crashing into a Far East Side home, then driving off, police said.

Police said the driver of a red pickup was seen driving erratically through a neighborhood off of Loop 410 and East Houston Street around 3 p.m.

Police said the driver, whose name has not yet been released, hit a parked car, then hit a home in the 500 block of Saints Haven before taking off.

The driver went home and parked his truck in the driveway on the same street where he hit the house and police apprehended him at his home, officers said.

No one was injured.

Authorities said the man was booked on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

