SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police say a man is in critical condition after being stabbed several times.

Officers found the man laying in the middle of Martin Street near San Jacinto around 11:45 p.m. Friday. Police say he had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police are questioning two possible suspects but no charges have been filed.

The investigation continues.

