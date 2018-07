SAN ANTONIO - Authorities found more than $1,000 in counterfeit cash and narcotics at a Northeast Side home Monday.

Police were called to the Northern Hills neighborhood following a complaint and officers discovered a printer with copies of $100 bills, an iron, green-colored water and other tools used in the creation of counterfeit cash.

Police said charges of forgery of counterfeit money are pending.

