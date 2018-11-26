Police: Gunshot victim asks family putting up Christmas decorations for help

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound walked up to a family putting up Christmas decorations Sunday night and asked for help.

Authorities were called to the 5000 block of Casa Verde Street near Thousand Oaks Drive and Wurzbach Road and found the man with a gunshot wound to the knee.

Police said the man, who is in his 20s, was taken to an area hospital and is not cooperating with authorities.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video from nearby homes to figure out what happened.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.