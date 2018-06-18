Police ID driver accused of jumping curb, fatally striking man on sidewalk in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Police have identified the man accused of a fatal hit-and-run Friday evening in San Marcos.

Uriah Keith Robinson, 29, of San Marcos, has been charged with multiple felonies including intoxication manslaughter.

Robinson’s bond totals more than $1 million.

San Marcos police received a call around 7 p.m. for an accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Riverside and the Interstate 35 west access road.

First responders arrived and found a man who had been struck by a Toyota van.

The pedestrian was identified as 48-year-old Tyrus Dennis Piano, of Kyle, according to a City of San Marcos release.

Witnesses reported that the driver of the van, later identified as Robinson, had jumped the curb and struck Piano, who had been on the sidewalk.

Robinson fled the scene in the van, jumped another curb and crashed into a tree near the San Marcos River, the release said.

Robinson was helped out of the vehicle and held at the scene by witnesses before he was taken into custody by San Marcos police.

He was taken to a hospital where officers took a blood sample pursuant to a blood search warrant.

Robinson was booked into the Hays County Jail on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in addition to other charges, police said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.