Police identify man accused of firing shots at them, leading them on chase

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have identified the man who they say fired shots at them and then led them on a nearly one-hour chase across the city.

Daniel Valdez, 25, faces a long list of charges, including aggravated assault against two women and three police officers, police say.

Valdez was arrested overnight near Loop 410 and Evers Road, the ending point of a 50-minute chase that went from the Northwest Side to the Northeast Side, into Live Oak and back.

He was taken into custody after officers used a taser on him.

According to a preliminary report from SAPD, officers were called to Whiskey’s bar near Loop 410 and Callaghan Road shortly before 12:30 a.m.

They were told a man had hit a woman with a gun in the parking lot of the business.

The report says officers found Valdez there, pointing the weapon at the 27-year-old victim who was on the ground.

Police said they also found out he pointed the gun at a second woman and fired shots into the air.

According to the report, an officer with his gun drawn was able to get Valdez to put the weapon away.

He then jumped into his car and drove away, with other officers giving chase, according to police.

During the chase, Valdez fired shots at police, the report stated.

The chase went from the Northwest Side of town to the Northeast Side, into parts of Live Oak, then practically back to where it started.

A sergeant at the scene said Bexar County sheriff’s deputies helped by deploying a spike strip on Loop 410 near Evers Road.

Valdez’s car came to a stop after running over it, but he got out and tried to run away, police said.

Officers caught up with him when he got stuck on a fence.

After using their taser on him, they arrested him.

