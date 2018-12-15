Police identify Seguin bicyclist who was shot to death

SEGUIN, Texas - Police have identified a bicyclist who was fatally shot Friday night.

Seguin police said Alvaro Carrillo Sotelo, 46, was riding his bike in the 600 block of Dolle Avenue when he was shot in the hand and abdomen.

Witnesses said a dark-colored pickup was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Sotelo was airlifted to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he died.

Authorities are combing the area for surveillance video.

Those with information about the deadly shooting are asked to call Detective Brandon Smith at 830-379-2123.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Guadalupe Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477.

