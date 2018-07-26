1 killed in apartment shooting just west of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead following a shooting at a near downtown apartment complex early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was called in around 5:45 a.m. at the Alazan Apache Apartments, in the 400 block of Tulipan Walk Street, which is located not far from South Brazos Street and Guadalupe Street.

According to police, the shooting victim, a man in his 30s, was arguing with another man about money when he was shot in the chest with a small-caliber rifle.

Police said the suspect took off but they know who they're looking for. There were two other adults in the home at the time when the shooting happened.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by EMS where he later died. His name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.