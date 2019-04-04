2 girls, ages 10 and 13, shot in apparent drive-by shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two young girls, ages 10 and 13, were wounded an an apparent drive-by shooting on the city's East Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was called in around 4:15 a.m. at a home in the 2100 block of Hays Street, not far from North Walters Street and the AT&T Center.

According to police, neighbors recounted hearing as many as 17 gunshots fired at the house.

Police said a 10-year-old girl was struck in the hand and the teen girl, 13, was shot in the leg while both were in the living room. The older girl's wound is considered to be more serious, a police sergeant at the scene said.

Authorities say the shell casings found are from a high caliber weapon. Police said they are canvassing the area but have no leads as to who the shooter may be.

Officials did say, however, that they do have reason to believe that the shooting could be connected to one that occurred yesterday at a home on Burleson Street around the same time, this one possibly as retaliation.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.