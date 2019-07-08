Police investigate reported shooting outside NW Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating a reported shooting outside a Northwest Side apartment complex early Monday morning.

Officers were called just before 4:30 a.m. to the 8300 block of Greatview Drive, not far from I-10 and Callaghan Road, for shots fired after someone heard both gunshots and a person screaming.

Police said officers arrived to find a number of shell casings in the parking lot along with personal items like sunglasses and a cup, but could not find either a victim or blood.

Authorities said they searched the area with K-9s and a helicopter, but did not find anyone.

Police said they are now collecting evidence and will wait to see if a victim shows up at an area hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.