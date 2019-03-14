Police investigate shooting outside West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating a reported shooting outside a home on the city's West Side early Thursday morning.

The shooting was called in around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of San Carlos Street, not far from South Zarzamora and Guadaulpe streets.

According to police, officers arrived to find both a truck and a carport hit by gunfire. No one was injured in the shooting.

Police said a neighbor from a nearby home showed officers surveillance video of a dark-colored truck passing by shortly after the shots were fired. Authorities said the same house was fired upon just last Friday.

The people inside the home were awakened by the gunfire, police said.

