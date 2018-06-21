Man found fatally shot outside West Side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found shot to death outside a convenience store on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning.

Police received the call just before 7 a.m. about at a deceased man near the intersection of Chihuahua Street and South Hamilton Street.

Police said the man in his 20s was shot once. When officers arrived at the scene they found the man dead. Homicide detectives have been called to investigate.

Police said they will be holding a press conference later this morning. The victim's name has yet to be released pending notification to next of kin.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

