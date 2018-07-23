Police investigating after man is shot multiple times on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex on the city's Northeast Side overnight.

The shooting was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at the Meadows at Bentley Drive apartments, which are located in the 8000 block of Bentley Street, not far from Walzem Road.

According to police, the man shot was banging on the windows and doors of an apartment trying to get the attention of his girlfriend who happened to be staying at her grandfather's. That's when, police said, the grandfather went to confront the boyfriend and heard gunshots as he stuck his head out the door.

The grandfather returned fire, hitting the boyfriend three times, police said.

The 24-year-old man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries. He was shot twice in the abdomen and once in the arm. His name and condition are not currently known.

At this time it is unclear if any charges will be filed in the shooting. The investigation is on-going.

