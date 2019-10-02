One person injured in cutting at VIA Transit Center bus stop on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: A VIA Transit spokesperson said one person was hurt and taken to the hospital in a cutting that happened at a bus stop near West Military Drive and Highway 90. Their condition is unknown.

(Previously)

San Antonio police are investigating a cutting at a VIA Transit Center bus stop on the West Side.

The cutting happened at the transit center near Highway 90 and West Military Drive on Tuesday night.

A sergeant at the scene declined to release information about the victim’s condition and referred KSAT to a public information officer.

About a half-dozen San Antonio police units responded to the cutting, as well as VIA Transit police units.

Several surveillance cameras capture activity at the transit center, so they may contain video of what led to the cutting.

Buses are being rerouted to the other side of the bus stop as police investigate.

