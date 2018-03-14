Father suspected in fatal shooting of 14-year-old, SAPD Chief McManus says

SAN ANTONIO - A 14-year-old has been fatally shot at an East Side home early Wednesday and the victim's father is now the suspected shooter, San Antonio police Chief William McManus said.

The shooting was reported around 6:15 a.m. at the home in the 100 block of Denver Boulevard, located not far from South Mesquite Street and South Hackberry Street.

According Chief McManus, the teenager was found deceased in his bed. Officers searched the home and found multiple weapons inside that were either fired or attempted to be fired, including some handguns, a shotgun and an AR-15.

McManus said the father initially called police saying that somebody was outside shooting but officers found no evidence that there were any shots fired from the outside.

A 12-year-old girl was also inside the home at the time but was not hurt in the incident, police said.

