Man wounded in shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Updated at 10:26 a.m.:

A man was shot and taken to a hospital, police said.

We'll have more updates as police share new information with us and look for a live report on KSAT 12 News at Noon.

Original story:

San Antonio police are investigating a reported shooting on the city's East Side Friday morning.

Police were called just before 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Gorman Street, which is located not far from North Hackberry Street and East Houston Street.

At this time it is unclear if anyone was hurt in the shooting. Both the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department are responding to the call.

BREAKING: @SATXPolice with guns out surrounding East side home on Gorman St after man shot, wounded. pic.twitter.com/bdKD1Of2HV — Katrina Webber (@KSATKatrina) June 15, 2018

