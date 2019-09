SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a shooting and a crash that happened on the Southwest Side on Friday afternoon.

Officers still unsure which happened first.

The scene was near South General McMullen and Roselawn.

Investigators believe the driver of a pickup and a driver of a white car knew each other.

One man was shot in the ankle and is expected to survive.

The driver of the white car fled the scene

