Police K-9 dies saving deputies, partner mourns dog in emotional video

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Three-year-old police K-9 Cigo is being hailed as a hero after saving the lives of Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies Monday.

Cigo was shot and killed by murder suspect Giovany Ramos Alvarez, 28, as Alvarez ran from police.

Alvarez is one of two murder suspects seen at a local bar in Palm Beach on Christmas Eve.

He and Justin Vazquez, the second wanted murder suspect were seen on video meeting up with a third person.

The men are wanted for an attempted murder that occurred weeks earlier at another local bar, according to police.

The tactical team decided to take the suspects when they returned to their car so as not to involve civilians and that’s when Alvarez took off.

Cigo was released and chased Alvarez who was running and shooting at the same time. The k-9 was struck by gunfire during the chase, according to a spokesperson with PBSO.

It was reported Cigo was still able to catch up with the suspect, despite being shot.

Alvarez was also firing at officers, who returned fire, striking him several times in the torso, “He is at the hospital. He is not deceased yet. He’s pretty well wounded,” the spokesperson said. “The dog is deceased but he did his job and saved those deputies' lives … There are no deputies dead, there are no civilians dead and we got two very, very dangerous people off the street."

The .45-caliber automatic that Alvarez was using to shoot at officers and the police K-9 was also the weapon used in an attempted murder weeks earlier, according to the PBSO.

PBSO posted a video to Twitter showing Cigo's partner and handler mourning his beloved canine friend. Watch below:

The pain felt by #K9Cigo’s handler/partner is strong. Our prayers are with him tonight. pic.twitter.com/FBETUVUtCX — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) December 25, 2018

As we continue to mourn the loss of our brave and selfless K9 Partner #K9Cigo, funeral arrangements are forthcoming. We will notify you when and where it will take place. We thank you for your continued support and prayers. pic.twitter.com/82ObCZYN4w — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) December 27, 2018

He gave his life to save others. He’s a good boy and he will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace #K9Cigo pic.twitter.com/7Snb2LvVFt — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) December 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.