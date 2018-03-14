Police look for man accused of taking upskirt photos in Live Oak Kohl's store

LIVE OAK - Police in Live Oak are looking for a man accused of taking pictures underneath a woman's dress as she stood in the checkout line at a local Kohl's store.

It happened on Thursday. A loss prevention officer at the store said he saw the man reach down and take a picture underneath the woman's dress. The officer said he noticed a flash from the phone as the man allegedly took the photo.

The loss prevention officer confronted the man, who denied taking pictures and left the store.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Live Oak Police Department at 210-945-1700 or the Live Oak Communications Center at 210-653-0033.

