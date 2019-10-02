Police look for person of interest in gas station shooting death

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have released a photo of someone they consider to be a person of interest in a deadly shooting Tuesday night outside of a west side gas station.

Alfonso Diaz, 28, was shot and killed during a confrontation in front of the convenience store in the 400 block of Castroville Rd.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or the identify of the individual in the pictures to call the SAPD Homicide Unit at (210) 207-7635.

