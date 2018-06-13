Police looking for 3rd suspect in Southwest Side murder

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a third suspect believed to be involved in the murder of a man whose body was found on a Southwest Side road last August.

San Antonio police began investigating the case after the body of Roland Pantoja, 34, turned up in the 10000 block of Quintana Road Aug. 30. Police said he had been stabbed to death.

Police are searching for 34-year-old Robert Casarez, who they believe helped two men, David Ortiz and Ignacio Jimenez, dump Pantoja's body.

RELATED: 2nd arrest made in SW Side murder

RELATED:Suspect accused of stabbing man arrested; 2 other suspects remain at large

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a witness told police that Jimenez Jr. and Ortiz attacked Pantoja in revenge. The affidavit said they accused Pantoja of running over Jimenez with his truck. Pantoja claimed it was an accident, the affidavit said.

Police arrested both Jimenez, Jr. and Ortiz earlier this year. All three men face a charge of murder.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.