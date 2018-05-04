Police looking for clues in 2013 murder

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for murder.

The fatal shooting occurred May 4, 2013 in the 630 block of Rigsby Avenue.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find the victim, 42-year-old Noe Hernandez, deceased.

Investigators said the motive for the murder is currently unknown at this time.

Anyone with any knowledge of the murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

