Police looking for clues in 2016 ambush killing of 2 men on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for a double murder.

The shooting occurred March 7, 2016 just before midnight near the intersection of Larry Street and Sherman Street.

According to police, two men, Ishmael Haywood, 20, and Demontray Mackey, 17, were shot and killed along with the wounding of three other people in an ambush while they were inside a vehicle on the city's East Side.

RELATED: Public helps put suspect behind bars after cosmetics store robbery

RELATED: Police seek suspect in Family Dollar store robbery

The suspects were seen in a white, four-door sedan that fled north on Walters Street to Interstate 35 just after the shooting.

Anyone with any knowledge of the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.