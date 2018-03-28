Police look for clues in murder of 24-year-old visiting family

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for help to solve the murder of 24-year-old Kenneth King.

King was fatally shot in a room at Budget Lodge at 3855 Interstate 35, where he was visiting a family member on Jan. 21, 2017.

Authorities shared a photo captured from surveillance video of a vehicle they believe was involved in the murder.

Police are looking for two suspects, both described as Latin males between 20 and 30 years old. Police said one suspect drove the getaway car and the other was a passenger.

The passenger is described as approximately 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs approximately 300 pounds. The driver is described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Those with information in the case should call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the of the individuals involved in this murder.

