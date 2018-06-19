Police looking for driver after woman is struck while in crosswalk

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a hit-and-run.

The incident occurred Sunday, June 10 around 2:40 p.m. in the 8200 block of Marbach Road.

According to police the victim, Martha Bailey, was in a marked crosswalk in the parking lot of a shopping center when she was struck by a dark blue Jeep sport utility vehicle.

RELATED: Public helps put suspect behind bars after cosmetics store robbery

RELATED: Police seek suspect in Family Dollar store robbery

The vehicle did not yield the right of way to the victim and made a U-turn after the crash and fled the scene, police said. A witness followed the jeep as it was fleeing on the access road of SW Loop 410 but was unable to get a license plate number.

Bailey was taken to University Hospital by EMS for her injuries.

Anyone with any knowledge of the hit-and-run is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.