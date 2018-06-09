Police searching for gunmen in drive-by shooting at 'politically-inspired' bar

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police are searching for a motive in a drive by shooting at an Encino Park bar with "politically-inspired" decor.

Police were called to the Angry Elephant in the 19000 block of Redland Road early Saturday morning after witnesses reported that a group of individuals pulled up in a dark-colored Dodge Charger, pulled a gun and opened fire on the club.

Authorities found at least nine shell casings.

Emergency medical services personnel treated one woman for glass fragments in her leg.

The gunmen are still at large.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.