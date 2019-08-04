Police looking for missing 71-year-old Mario Chavez

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A 71-year-old man, Mario Chavez, is reportedly missing, according to San Antonio police.

Police said Chavez was last seen in the 500 block of Medina Street in San Antonio.

Authorities said he has tattoos on both of his arms, walks with a shuffle, has gray hair and weighs about 350 pounds.

Chavez has a medical condition that requires a doctor's care and was last seen wearing a military cap and work boots, according to police.

If you have any information on Chavez, contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

