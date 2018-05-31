Police looking for suspect who pushed man into oncoming traffic

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident occurred May 11 in the 3900 block of Eisenhauer Road.

According to police, the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect pushed the victim into oncoming traffic.

RELATED: Public helps put suspect behind bars after cosmetics store robbery

RELATED: Police seek suspect in Family Dollar store robbery

The victim was struck by a passing vehicle, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

Anyone with any knowledge of the crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.