Police looking for witnesses to fatal crash involving cement-mixing truck

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - New Braunfels police are searching for witnesses to a fatal accident involving a cement-mixing truck that occurred at 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

The cement-mixing truck was traveling southbound on the I-35 frontage road at the intersection of Rueckle Road when the driver, a 38-year-old man from New Braunfels, struck a blue Mercedes.

The truck driver was uninjured but the Mercedes driver was flown by Airlife to the San Antonio Military Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

The victim has been identified at 83-year-old Carroll Dean Shelton.

A number of vehicles were in the area at the time of the crash and witnessed it, according to the New Braunfels Police Department, including an 18-wheeler.

If you were a witness to the crash, or if you recognize the logo on this 18-wheeler, please contact the NBPD Traffic Unit at 830-221-4587.

