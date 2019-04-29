Police looking to ID group in purse theft near Tower of the Americas

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the people who stole a woman's purse near the Tower of the Americas downtown.

The incident occurred March 8 around 1 p.m. in the 730 block of East Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

According to police, a group of unknown men walked up to the victim and attempted to pull her purse from her shoulder. That's when, police said, the victim was pushed onto the ground, causing minor injuries.

The men fled the scene on foot with the purse, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

