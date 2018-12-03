Police looking to identify pair who broke into South Side car wash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people who stole from a Blue Wave Express Car Wash.

The burglary occurred Oct. 31 around 2:50 a.m. at the car wash located in the 2550 block of Southwest Military Drive.

According to police, the pair (seen above) walked around the car wash and had one of them act as a lookout while the other broke into the building and burglarized the premises.

Both suspects then fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.