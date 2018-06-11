Police make 2nd arrest in armed robbery at Northside business

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery of a Northside business where four to six people entered with handguns, police said.

Francisco Medina is being charged with a first-degree felony. His arrest was the second made in the robbery.

San Antonio police arrested 21-year-old Timothy Perez in May, and prosecutors charged him with aggravated robbery.

Police said they received a report April 13 for a robbery in progress at a business located in the 800 block of West Russell Place, which is just north of downtown.

Two men told officers that approximately four to six people armed with handguns entered the business, ordered them to get on the ground and demanded property.

The men told police that the gunmen, dressed in dark-colored clothing and wearing masks, took miscellaneous items, cash and cellular phones.

A witness later identified Medina and Perez as two of the armed robbers.

It is unclear at the time of publishing this story if detectives are still looking for the other suspects involved in the robbery.

Medina is being charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. His bond was set at $75,000.

