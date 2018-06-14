Police make 2nd arrest in March ambush murder at East Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a second man tied to the ambush-style murder on the East Side back in March.

Police took Zyshonne Napier, 19, into custody Tuesday, marking the second arrest made in the March 13 murder of Tamaris Taylor, 19.

On Monday, SAPD officers arrested 19-year-old Kevin Luster, who told police his only involvement was using a cellphone to set up a meeting with Taylor.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators gathered surveillance footage that shows two people pulling up in a light-colored Nissan Altima to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Upland Road.

In the video, shortly after Taylor arrives at the location, a suspect is seen sneaking around Taylor’s car and firing several shots through the passenger side as the other suspect waits in the Altima, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the footage shows both suspects fleeing in the Altima after the suspect shot and killed Taylor.

The affidavit states that police used phone records to tie Luster and Napier to the murder case.

According to the affidavit, Luster told investigators that while he did arrange the meeting with Taylor, he did not know murder was part of the plan.

Luster told investigators that Napier threatened to “kill him and his family” if he didn’t set up the meeting with Taylor, the affidavit says.

Luster said he thought Napier was planning to rob Taylor at gunpoint with help from his friends, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Luster told investigators that Napier called him hours after the murder and warned him to not say anything. Investigators said phone records show a call between Napier and Luster approximately 4 ½ hours after the murder occurred.

Both Napier and Luster were charged with murder, a first-degree felony. Their bonds were set at $150,000.

According to online jail records, Napier was released Wednesday after posting his bond.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.