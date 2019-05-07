Police make arrest in 2017 slaying of South Side man

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made an arrest in the 2017 fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man at a South Side apartment complex.

Richard Ramirez has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on June 10, 2017 Robert Reyes Jr. was shot and killed in the parking lot of the RiverBend Apartment Homes in the 8200 block of South Flores Street.

Police said Reyes was lured out of his apartment under the ruse that he was going to make a drug transaction. Reyes was shot as he was walking towards a pick-up truck, police said.

The affidavit said an associate of Reyes organized the meeting. Police say the slaying stemmed from Reyes having burglarized an apartment for drugs earlier that same day.

Ramirez is charged with murder.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.