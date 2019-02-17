Police make arrest in murder nearly 1 month after man found dead in South Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Police on Friday arrested a man in connection with the Jan. 19 murder of 32-year-old Rudy Berlanga.

Henry Adame III, 25, is facing a murder charge in connection with Berlanga's death.

According to arrest documents, Berlanga was visiting the owner of a home in the 800 block of Fitch Street while Adame, a man and the man's girlfriend were also at the home.

The couple told police that Berlanga left the house but came back early the next morning armed with a long gun, an affidavit said.

READ THE ORIGINAL REPORT: Man found dead in pool of blood hours after call for shots fired identified

The male witness told police he and his girlfriend were staying in a back room of the South Side home when he heard Adame yelling at Berlanga to drop his weapon, court documents state.

The male witness told investigators that he opened the door to the back bedroom and saw Adame on the floor with a handgun, pointing and shooting toward the front door of the home. He said that when he and his girlfriend yelled and scremed as gunfire rang out, Adame told them to "shut the f--- up."

An affidavit states that when the gunfire stopped, the male witness exited the bedroom where he and his girlfriend were and saw no one in the hallway, so he moved toward the back of the house and left. He told investigators he did not see Adame. The affidavit does not say how the man's girlfriend left the home.

Police were called to the home for a report of shots fired around 7 a.m. but left after they failed to find a shooting scene or a victim.

The male witness said he and his girlfriend returned to the home around noon to check on the homeowner and saw Berlanga's car still parked in the driveway.

When the couple entered the home, they found Berlanga's body in the living room near the front door where Adame had been firing early that morning.

The couple called 911 and authorities found Berlanga facedown in a pool of blood with a single gunshot wound to the face, an affidavit said.

The couple identified Adame as the gunman, the arrest affidavit sates.

Court documents do not mention a motive for the killing.

Adame is behind bars on a first-degree felony charge of murder.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.