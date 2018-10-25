Police make arrests after weekend carjacking, kidnapping

SAN ANTONIO - Three men have been taken into custody after allegedly being caught with a car that was stolen at gunpoint in Marion Sunday morning.

An arrest warrant affidavit said Bexar County sheriff’s detectives tracked down the stolen car and were watching it Wednesday when three men approached it.

Authorities arrested Roman Perez, 19; Earl Rice III, 19; and Daniel Garza, 21.

Perez is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, while Rice and Garza face charges unrelated to the original crime.

Rice is accused of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The charge against Garza is evading arrest.

The affidavit said the owner of the car told deputies he thought he was going to meet a woman at a home in Marion Sunday morning.

Instead, two men climbed into his car and forcing him at gunpoint to drive around.

The affidavit said they ended up at a convenience store where the victim was forced to withdraw $200 from an ATM.

The robbers later dropped him off at a location on the Northwest Side of town and drove off in his vehicle.

After his arrest, Perez admitted to being involved in that crime Sunday, the affidavit said.

It also said detectives believe he is the person who forced the victim to withdraw cash from his bank account.

There is no mention of the identity of the second person involved in that crime.

The affidavit also does not say whether Rice or Garza was involved in it.

