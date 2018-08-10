Police make second arrest in mall robbery involving specially lined shopping bags used in theft

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said they have arrested a second person in connection with a theft that involved using specially lined shopping bags at North Star Mall.

KSAT reported the first arrest last month. The mall theft happened on July 18.

Brittine Green, 18, is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Karena Brown, 31, (mugshot below) was arrested previously in the case.

Police said Green, Brown and two other women went into the mall with empty shopping bags and were caught by undercover detectives while they stole clothes.

The bags the women had contained a special lining in them that prevented the security sensors from going off as they left the store.