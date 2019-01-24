Police: Man allegedly threatens to kill woman and her children over what she made for dinner

SAN ANTONIO - A local man is facing charges after police say he allegedly threatened to kill a woman and her children over what she made for dinner.

Gerry Harrington Jr., 22, has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Harrington became upset and began throwing objects at the woman just before grabbing a knife. That's when, police say, he lunged at her and then thew the knife into the kitchen sink.

Police said Harrington proceeded to yell at the victim before punching her in the face prior to leaving.

Harrington is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

