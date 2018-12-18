Police: Man charged in multiple robberies committed in one day

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say committed as many as a half-dozen robberies on Monday.

Joseph Mata, 35, was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, Mata went on an all-day crime spree that stretched from the Northeast Side to the Southeast Side and that his victims included a man arriving for work, a customer leaving a store and a person at home. Authorities say Mata allegedly used both a knife and a gun to steal their money.

“We developed good suspect information and a good license plate. One of the victims actually got us a good license plate. Surveillance was then set up on the home,” San Antonio Police Officer Carlos Ortiz said.

Police said Mata was arrested as he drove away from his house and that they recovered a gun and two knives inside the car along with some of the stolen items.

