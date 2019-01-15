Police: Man arrested after stealing truck, hitting driver, crashing

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a man suspected of carjacking a person, hitting the victim with their own truck, then wrecking it at a nearby store.

Police were called to a gas station in the 8000 block of McCullough Avenue and saw the man, who authorities have not yet named, stealing a truck. Police said the responding officer saw the carjacker hit the owner of the car and that the owner fell back from the force of the hit.

Police pursued the suspect to a Dollar Tree on San Pedro Avenue, where the suspect crashed the truck then ran away, hiding out in a home in the 200 block of Sprucewood Lane. Authorities apprehended the suspect, who they described as being in his 20s.

The man faces a theft of a vehicle charge, but police said that may become a robbery charge.

The person who was carjacked sustained no serious injuries, police said.

