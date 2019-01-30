Police: Man assaults Family Dollar cashier with metal pipe, steals cash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two men responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city's South Side.

The robbery occurred Jan. 2 at a Family Dollar retail store located in the 3800 block of South Flores Street.

According to police, the two men entered the store just before one of the men assaulted the cashier, striking him in the head with a metal pipe.

The suspect was unable to defend himself or stand following the attack, police said.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken during the robbery. Police said the two suspects (both seen above) were overheard planning the robbery.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

