Police: Man charged in death of 10-year-old girl on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has been charged in the death of a 10-year-old girl on the city's Northwest Side, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

Paul Anthony Bateman, 32, has been taken into police custody.

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, 10-year-old Reanne Olivarez died on Monday afternoon. The circumstances surrounding her death are not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department said officers originally responded to an injured/sick person call around 3 p.m. Monday. Emergency crews pronounced Olivarez dead at the scene.

Bateman's bond has been set at $200,000. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

