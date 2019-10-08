Police: Man charged in North Side stabbing, robbery of woman

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and stole from her on the city's North Side earlier this summer.

Jose Gomez, 40, was taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Gomez allegedly attacked the woman outside a restaurant on Blanco Road on May 8. The victim told police four people attacked her, stabbed her in the stomach and got away with her backpack and purse with money in it.

The affidavit said police went to a location near the attack where the victim believed the men lived, and found one of the alleged attackers who had an outstanding warrant for a weapons violation.

Police said during their investigation of the man, they were able to track down Gomez as one of his associates.

The victim was able to identify Gomez through a photo lineup.

Gomez is charged with aggravated robbery.

