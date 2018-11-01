Police: Man critically wounded, suspect detained after West Side altercation

SAN ANTONIO - A 27-year-old man was critically wounded and a suspect has been detained following an altercation on the city's West Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Commerce Street, not far from North Zarzamora Street.

According to police, a 40-year-old man and the victim got into a quarrel in which he stabbed the man three times in the torso.

The victim managed to flee to the 2700 block of West Commerce where he called for help, police said. He was then taken to University Hospital by EMS for his injuries.

Police said the unidentified suspect has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

