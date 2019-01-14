Police: Man drives to hospital after being shot while on side of road

SAN ANTONIO - A local man drove himself to the hospital after he was shot while he was pulled over on the side of the road, San Antonio police said Monday.

The incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Fitch Street, which is located not far from Interstate 35 and West Southcross Boulevard on the city's South Side.

According to police, the man and a woman had pulled their vehicle over to the side of the road to adjust a speaker wire on their sport utility vehicle's radio. That's when, police say, someone drove up near them and started shooting at them with a shotgun.

The wounded man was able to drive himself and the woman to a nearby hospital. He was then transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries.

Police said the shooter fled the scene following the shooting. A description of the suspect has not been released. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

