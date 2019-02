SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police are asking the public for help identifying a man who they said stole more than $160 in laundry detergent from Walmart on two different occasions.

Police posted photos of the man obtained from surveillance video. In the photos, the man is seen in a green shirt and a panda beanie.

Those who recognize the man are asked to call Seguin police at 830-379-2123.

